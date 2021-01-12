Graham recorded 13 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 109-88 win over the Knicks.

Graham came into Monday's game shooting only 26.3 percent from the field, but his performance on Monday should drive that percentage up. Most of his misses came from beyond the arc, but he still converted a season-high eight baskets. The Kansas product is still holding on to his starting role ahead of LaMelo Ball, but it will be hard to keep the rookie on the bench for much longer.