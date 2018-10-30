Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Inactive Tuesday
Graham will be inactive for Tuesday's game against Miami, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Graham has logged just 19 minutes through the first seven games of the season, and he'll remain on the bench after scoring seven points in Saturday's contest in Philadelphia. Given his lack of playing time, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Graham head to Charlotte's G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, sometime soon, per Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer.
