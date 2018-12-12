Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Inactive Wednesday
Graham will be inactive Wednesday against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Graham was mistakenly listed as active for Wednesday's game per an earlier report. In fact he won't play, with his next opportunity to see run coming Friday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Recalled, active Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Reports to G League•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Recalled from G League•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Assigned to G League•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Recalled from Greensboro•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Heads back to G League•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.