Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Joins starting five
Graham is starting at point guard in Wednesday's exhibition against Detroit.
With Terry Rozier unavailable due to left knee tendinitis, Graham will start and should see an increased workload. Rozier's injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, so Graham figures to open the season as the backup point guard.
