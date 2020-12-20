Graham scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals during Saturday's 120-117 preseason loss to Orlando.

Graham posted a team-high 25 points in his finale preseason appearance, including shooting 55 percent from behind the arc. The guard will face stiffer competition for usage this season, but should remain a strong fantasy contributor on an improved Hornets team in the new year.