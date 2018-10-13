Graham scored a team-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four assists and a rebound in 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Mavericks.

None of the Hornets' starters played more than 19 minutes in the team's final preseason contest, opening up court time for reserves like Graham to make one last good impression. The rookie probably won't see this much action in the regular season unless injuries hit Charlotte's backcourt hard, but he's got the potential to become an instant-offense spark plug off the bench.