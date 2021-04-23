Graham turned in 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Bulls.

The spirited performance from Graham is an audition for minutes upon LaMelo Ball's return, and the Kansas product refuses to go quietly. He toiled in a backup role during Ball's coming-out party and aptly took the reins when the rookie went down. Since taking over the starting role, he's only failed to reach double-digits once and has responded with excellent assist numbers as well as respectable rebound totals. Graham is still likely to be the odd man out once Ball works back into the lineup, but he's certainly made a case for more playing time.