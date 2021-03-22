Graham could be set for a return to the starting five with LaMelo Ball (wrist) expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ball's injury is a devastating blow to the Hornets, but it may open the door for Graham to return to the starting five alongside Terry Rozier. Graham has worked with the second unit since returning from an injury absence on Mar. 11, and he's averaged just 19.9 minutes across six appearances. With Ball's role now vacated, Graham will be the leading candidate to start at point guard. Over his first 22 games of the season (all starts), Graham averaged 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 1.1 steals in 34.6 minutes.