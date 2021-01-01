Graham posted nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-99 win over the Mavericks.

The 2-2 Hornets have been competitive this season, and Charlotte notched its first blowout win of the year against the struggling Mavericks. That limited Graham to just 29 minutes and eight shot attempts. In the prior three games, he averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals. The main concern for fantasy managers right now should be Graham's awful shooting, as he's just 30.8 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. Those numbers should all increase, but it's quite the drag on his value at the moment.