Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Logs 23 points, 10 dimes
Graham registered 23 points (6-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 loss to the Celtics.
Graham exited the contest briefly in the third quarter due to a quadriceps contusion but was able to return to action. The sophomore guard has eight double-doubles across 33 appearances, this after failing to log one in 46 games as a rookie. Graham will now have several days to rest and recover in advance of Friday's matchup versus the Thunder.
