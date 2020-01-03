Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Logs efficient double-double
Graham generated 16 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 assists, one rebound and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Graham was efficient offensively while earning no shortage of trips to the charity stripe. He also did an excellent job of feeding the hot hand (Terry Rozier) and has amassed 11 double-doubles across 37 appearances this season, including four in the last five tilts.
