Graham tallied eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Graham drew a second straight start at two-guard for Jeremy Lamb (hamstring), but he ended up logging his lowest amount of playing time over the last five games overall. The 23-year-old rookie had posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts heading into Sunday, so he's experienced a nice short-term uptick in production of late that's been aided by multiple threes in four consecutive games. If Lamb is forced to miss Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, it's certainly possible that Graham draws another turn with the first unit, although whether his minutes would once again be limited remains to be seen.