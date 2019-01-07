Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Modest minutes in Sunday start
Graham tallied eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Hornets' 119-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Graham drew a second straight start at two-guard for Jeremy Lamb (hamstring), but he ended up logging his lowest amount of playing time over the last five games overall. The 23-year-old rookie had posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts heading into Sunday, so he's experienced a nice short-term uptick in production of late that's been aided by multiple threes in four consecutive games. If Lamb is forced to miss Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, it's certainly possible that Graham draws another turn with the first unit, although whether his minutes would once again be limited remains to be seen.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Picks up second straight start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops 10 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Levels up•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Inactive Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...