Hornets' Devonte' Graham: No longer on injury report
Graham (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Graham was a late scratch from Monday's game against the Pacers due to an illness, but he should be good to go Thursday given his absence from the injury report. With Tony Parker (back) doubtful to play against Orlando, Graham will likely split backup point guard minutes with Shelvin Mack.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...