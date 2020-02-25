Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Not expected to play
Graham will be active but is not expected to play Tuesday against the Pacers for load management reasons.
Coach James Borrego explained to the media pregame that the Hornets are concerned about the number of minutes Graham has played this season, so the team will essentially be resting him on the front end of a road-home back-to-back set. Graham has played in every game this season and is averaging 35.0 minutes per contest. Malik Monk will start in his place Tuesday.
