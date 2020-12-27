Graham scored 14 points (4-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go along with three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

Like many of his teammates, Graham struggled to get his shot going against the Thunder. Even so, he did manage to facilitate well, reaching double-digit assists for the second time in as many contests this season. Graham will look to get his shot going Sunday against the Nets as he's gone just 8-29 from the field across two games.