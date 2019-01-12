Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Off injury report
Graham (ankle) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Graham was questionable heading into Friday's game against Portland due to a right ankle injury, but he was able to play and put in seven minutes of action. He seems to be over the injury and will take the floor again Saturday.
