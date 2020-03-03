Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Officially out Tuesday
Graham (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Graham was considered doubtful as of Monday night, and the Hornets have now officially ruled him out as he nurses a sore left ankle. The second-year guard initially injured it during Sunday's loss to the Bucks, which he finished with 17 points and three assists. Charlotte's next game arrives Thursday versus Denver.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Expected to miss Tuesday's game•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Plays through sore ankle in loss•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 21 versus Knicks•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Off injury report•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Not expected to play•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Won't start, may not play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...