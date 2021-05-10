Graham (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Denver.
As expected, Graham is still iffy to play Tuesday, but he's moving in the right direction after going through a full practice Monday morning. The Hornets will likely wait to see how the right knee reacts Tuesday morning before updating his status.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Won't go Sunday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable Sunday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Out again Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Officially a no-go Thursday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Likely to remain out Thursday•