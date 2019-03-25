Hornets' Devonte' Graham: One dime shy of double-double
Graham registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 win over the Raptors.
Graham reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time and swiped at least two steals (also for the fifth time) through 37 appearances while amassing a career high assist total. The rookie has stepped up whenever Tony Parker (personal) has been unavailable, and Graham picked a perfect night to deliver one of his top performances given that the team will need to win as many games as possible down the stretch in order to earn a playoff spot.
