Graham (knee) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Magic.
The 26-year-old will end up sitting for both ends of the back-to-back set, as he'll be sidelined for the fourth time in the past five games. Brad Wanamaker should have an increased role off the bench in Graham's continued absence.
