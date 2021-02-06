Graham (groin) won't play in Sunday's game against Portland.
Graham didn't return for the second half of Friday's game against Utah after inuring his left groin. As a result, the Hornets are electing to sit their guard for the first game of their back-to-back starting Sunday. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are candidates to see a major uptick in usage versus the Trail Blazers.
