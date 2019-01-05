Graham will start at shooting guard Saturday in Denver, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) ruled out for a second straight game, Graham is expected to draw the overwhelming share of the playing time alongside point guard Kemba Walker. While Lamb sat out Wednesday in the Hornets' 122-84 loss to the Mavericks, Graham played 34 minutes and finished with 10 points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound. It was the third consecutive double-digit scoring performance for the second-round rookie out of Kansas.