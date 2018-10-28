Graham scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 13 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.

Graham recorded his first points as a Hornet, finishing with seven in total, in 13 minutes of playing time. Graham is well out of the discussion for having any fantasy relevance at this stage but did show glimpses here. The Hornets are far from blessed on the offensive end and so Graham could get a look in should the team continue to struggle.