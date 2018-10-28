Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Plays 13 minutes Saturday
Graham scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 13 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.
Graham recorded his first points as a Hornet, finishing with seven in total, in 13 minutes of playing time. Graham is well out of the discussion for having any fantasy relevance at this stage but did show glimpses here. The Hornets are far from blessed on the offensive end and so Graham could get a look in should the team continue to struggle.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...