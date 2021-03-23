Graham managed nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 100-97 victory over the Spurs.

Graham shifted back into the starting lineup with LaMelo Ball (wrist) set to miss the remainder of the season. This is a role Graham is familiar with and despite the lack of production, he is likely to carve out meaningful minutes moving forward. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is absolutely worth adding to see if he can rediscover his form from last season.