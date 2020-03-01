Graham finished Sunday's 93-85 loss to the Bucks with a team-high 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT). He also added three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes.

Graham was briefly removed from the contest in the fourth quarter due to a sore right ankle, but he was able to check back into contest and played the final three minutes and 10 seconds. While it can be taken as a positive sign that he was able to finish out the game, Graham's status might be one to keep an eye on nonetheless heading into the Hornets' next matchup Tuesday versus the Spurs.