Graham totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes in the Hornets' 104-93 loss to the Mavs on Wednesday.
While Graham's seven assists were a team-high in Wednesday's game, his shooting woes continued. For the season, he has only one game in which he shot better than 45 percent.
