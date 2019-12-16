Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Poor shooting night Sunday
Graham had 12 points (3-18 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 loss to Indiana.
Despite a poor shooting night, Graham salvaged his line with production across the board. Perhaps the biggest takeaways from this effort were the playing time and the fact he clearly has a green light on offense. Graham has been a top-60 player in nine-category leagues and is arguably the waiver wire pickup of the season. There appears to be nothing in his way when it comes to opportunity and he should continue to put up gaudy numbers moving forward.
