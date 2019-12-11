Graham scored 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Wizards.

Every Hornets starter scored at least 13 points against one of the league's worst defenses, but it was Graham who led the change. The 24-year-old continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the NBA -- since moving into the starting lineup in mid-November, Graham is averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists, 4.1 threes and 3.7 boards over his last 16 games.