Graham (ankle) generated 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Graham returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to left ankle soreness and showed no lingering effects. He has scored 20-plus in two of his last four appearances and continues to make a strong case for the Most Improved Player award.