Graham accumulated 15 points (5-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Monday's 109-104 loss to the Suns.

Graham logged his seventh double-double through 22 appearances this season, this after failing to record a single one as a rookie in 2018-19. He broke into the starting lineup early in the year and won't be relinquishing that spot anytime soon, as Graham has been the engine that makes Charlotte's offense go.

