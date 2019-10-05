Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Probable Sunday
Graham is listed as probable for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics due to an illness.
Graham's a good shot to play Sunday despite appearing to have picked up a minor bug during the week. If he's unable to go, look for Kobi Simmons and Cody Martin to see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starts off strong in Summer League•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Playing in summer league•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: One dime shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Back from G League•
-
Devonte' Graham: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Sent to G League•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.