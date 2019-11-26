Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Productive in loss
Graham scored 16 points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding eight assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-100 loss to the Heat.
In addition to his shooting woes Graham also committed six turnovers, but it's all part of the learning process for the 2018 second-round pick. Since moving into the starting lineup eight games ago, Graham is averaging a solid 18.4 points, 6.5 assists, 3.6 threes and 3.3 boards.
