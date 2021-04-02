Graham notched 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 21 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Nets.

Graham ended the game as the Hornets' joint-highest scorer alongside Gordon Hayward despite a rough night from the floor, but the entire team struggled from the field in this one. Graham hasn't been able to deliver the same scoring numbers he put up during the 2020-21 season, but he's been a reliable scoring threat from deep and has drained two or more threes in 11 straight contests. He is shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.