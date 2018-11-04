Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Puts up 31 points
Graham posted 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's game against Capital City.
Graham finds himself at the end of the Hornets' bench this season but is the go-to option when he heads to the G League to play with the Swarm. There's not currently a spot in the rotation for Graham at the NBA level, so the 23-year-old may end up spending the majority of this season in the G League.
