Graham (quad) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Graham was forced to miss Friday's loss to the Nets due to a left quadriceps contusion and it's unclear if he'll be available Sunday. If he can't go, Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker could see increased run at point guard for the Hornets.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 15 on 16 shots•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores team-high 19•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Solid backcourt work in loss•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drains six treys Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Collects three steals in win•