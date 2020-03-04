Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable for Thursday
Graham (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Graham's status for Thursday's game is up in the air as he continues to nurse a sore left ankle, which kept him from taking the court Tuesday against the Spurs. Look for his availability to clear up closer to game time, after he tests the issue out during pregame activities.
