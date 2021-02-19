Graham (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Knee discomfort caused Graham to exit Sunday's loss to the Spurs early, and he could end up missing Saturday's game due to the injury. If Graham sits out, more minutes would be in store for Malik Monk.
