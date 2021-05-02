Graham (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.
Graham was a late scratch for Saturday's game against Detroit due to a bruised right knee and he has a 50-50 chance to suit up Sunday. Graham is expected to be a reserve guard option now that LaMelo Ball (wrist) is back in the lineup.
