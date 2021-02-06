Graham is questionable to return to Friday's game against Utah due to a left groin strain.
Graham left Friday's game in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a left groin strain after heading to the locker room. If he's unable to return, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier could see increased run for the Hornets.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Exits Friday's game•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Horrible night shooting•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drains six threes in OT win•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 12 in win over Bucks•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Dishes out 10 dimes•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Hits four three-pointers•