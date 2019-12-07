Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable to return
Graham is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a left shoulder contusion.
Graham sustained the injury shortly after tip-off and immediately headed back to the locker room. He subsequently returned to the bench, but the team is calling him questionable to return at this point. Malik Monk could see some extra minutes should he ultimately be unable to return.
