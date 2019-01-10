Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable vs. Portland
Graham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Graham suffered a right ankle sprain in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers and did not return. The rookie's status for Friday's contest will likely be dependent on his participation in shootaround, so look for an update on Graham at some point Friday morning.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Tweaks ankle Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Modest minutes in Sunday start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Picks up second straight start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops 10 points in victory•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.