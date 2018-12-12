Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Recalled, active Wednesday
Graham was recalled from the G League and is active for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Graham has gotten spot run with the Hornets this season. In 11 appearances, he's averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 assists in 8.3 minutes.
