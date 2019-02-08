Graham was recalled from the G League on Friday.

Graham joined the Greensboro Swarm for their outing against the Red Claws on Wednesday, and it was a tough night shooting the ball for the point guard. Graham went just 1-of-7 from three and 3-of-14 from the field overall en route to scoring 13 in a losing effort. He'll now rejoin his Charlotte teammates for practice Friday.

