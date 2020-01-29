Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Records 10 assists in win
Graham scored five points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and added 10 assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Knicks.
Graham was initially scratched due to illness but ended up drawing the start and playing more minutes than any other Hornet. While the illness evidently affected the Kansas product's shooting, it didn't keep him from dishing the rock effectively, as he logged a game-high 10 and turned in his first double-digit effort in the category over his last four games.
