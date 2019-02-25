The Hornets recalled Graham from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Graham and Dwayne Bacon will both be back with the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors after the two both logged extensive run Sunday in the Swarm's 107-105 win over the Wisconsin Herd. In that contest, the rookie out of Kansas produced 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes. If he's active Monday, Graham probably won't be in line for much more than garbage-time minutes.