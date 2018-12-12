The Hornets assigned Graham on Wednesday to the G League's Greensboro Swarm.

The rookie second-round pick will be joined in Greensboro by Dwayne Bacon, with both players scheduled to play in the Swarm's game Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST against the Wisconsin Herd. Since the duo is local, both Graham and Bacon could be recalled from Greensboro and suit up later in the evening for the Hornets' home game against the Pistons.