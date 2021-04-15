Graham has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets due to a left quadriceps contusion.

Graham recorded 15 points and seven assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, but he apparently sustained an injury that will force him to miss Friday's matchup. Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker (ankle) could see increased run for the Hornets with Graham sidelined. Graham's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Trail Blazers.