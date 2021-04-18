Graham (quad) will not play Sunday night against Portland.
A quad bruise will keep Graham out of a second straight game after he missed Friday's loss to the Nets. In that game, Terry Rozier shifted down to point guard while Caleb Martin entered the starting five in Graham's place.
