Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Says knee is fine ahead of camp
Graham indicated Monday that his knee injury is no longer an issue, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham played in three summer league games before injuring his knee back in July, but apparently feels healthy after having two months off for rest and recovery. The second-round pick out of Kansas will likely struggle to see significant minutes early on considering the Hornets already have the likes of Kemba Walker, Tony Parker, Jeremy Lamb and Malik Monk in the backcourt.
