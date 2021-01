Graham had 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-5 FT) and three assists in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Graham and Terry Rozier finished with 12 points apiece, but it was LaMelo Ball's 27 points off the bench that carried the day for Charlotte. Graham has now scored in double-figures in 10 straight games, though he's shooting just 39.7 percent from the field during that span, as 9.1 of his 14.1 field goal attempts per game are coming from beyond the arc.